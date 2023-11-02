Our special guest was Ally Arauco, a Transition Career Counselor from Fort Liberty. Ally is an expert on the Army Skills Program (CSP) and helps transition Service members navigate through the process of joining the civilian workforce.
If you are a Service member who has questions about TAP, contact your local TAP Center. A Transition Career Counselor is always available to guide you and help you be all you can be! #TAP #HireaSoldier #GoEarlyGoOften #TAPTALK
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 12:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77243
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109975124.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:50
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAP Talk: Episode 4 - Examining TAP Through the Lens of a Transition Career Counselor, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
