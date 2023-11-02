Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAP Talk: Episode 4 - Examining TAP Through the Lens of a Transition Career Counselor

    TAP Talk: Episode 4 - Examining TAP Through the Lens of a Transition Career Counselor

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Audio by Jenn DeHaan 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Our special guest was Ally Arauco, a Transition Career Counselor from Fort Liberty. Ally is an expert on the Army Skills Program (CSP) and helps transition Service members navigate through the process of joining the civilian workforce.

    If you are a Service member who has questions about TAP, contact your local TAP Center. A Transition Career Counselor is always available to guide you and help you be all you can be! #TAP #HireaSoldier #GoEarlyGoOften #TAPTALK

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 12:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77243
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109975124.mp3
    Length: 00:32:50
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAP Talk: Episode 4 - Examining TAP Through the Lens of a Transition Career Counselor, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TAP
    veterans
    transition
    retirement
    TAPTALK

