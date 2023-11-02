Roll Call - Episode #62

Tech Sgt. Tyler Rush, 126th Communications Flight, is our guest on this episode. He updates us on new laptops coming to the Wing, he tells us about all the tasks he juggles at the Comm Flight and he shares a few of his favorite memories about serving.



Did you know that free counseling is available at:

Military One Source-1-800-342-9647

Military and Family Life Counselors on

Base 618-631-2421

Vet Center-314-821-5801