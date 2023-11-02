Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roll Call - Episode #62

    IL, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Tech Sgt. Tyler Rush, 126th Communications Flight, is our guest on this episode. He updates us on new laptops coming to the Wing, he tells us about all the tasks he juggles at the Comm Flight and he shares a few of his favorite memories about serving.

    Did you know that free counseling is available at:
    Military One Source-1-800-342-9647
    Military and Family Life Counselors on
    Base 618-631-2421
    Vet Center-314-821-5801

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 09:59
