Roll Call - Episode #62

Tech Sgt. Tyler Rush, 126th Communications Flight, is our guest on this episode. He updates us on new laptops coming to the Wing, he tells us about all the tasks he juggles at the Comm Flight and he shares a few of his favorite memories about serving.
Did you know that free counseling is available at:
Military One Source-1-800-342-9647
Military and Family Life Counselors on
Base 618-631-2421
Vet Center-314-821-5801
