KMC Update - Resources for Families and Veterans March

Representatives from the Military and Family Readiness Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, spoke with American Forces Network about an upcoming parent support class Oct. 27, 2023, supporting the Department of Defense priority of "taking care of people." In the same vein, U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps instructor, Lt. Col (ret.) William Conley, spoke to AFN about a Veterans Awareness March aimed at connecting veterans in crisis to intervention resources. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)