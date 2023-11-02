Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Resources for Families and Veterans March

    KMC Update - Resources for Families and Veterans March

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.03.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Representatives from the Military and Family Readiness Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, spoke with American Forces Network about an upcoming parent support class Oct. 27, 2023, supporting the Department of Defense priority of "taking care of people." In the same vein, U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps instructor, Lt. Col (ret.) William Conley, spoke to AFN about a Veterans Awareness March aimed at connecting veterans in crisis to intervention resources. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 09:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77239
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109974380.mp3
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Resources for Families and Veterans March, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    JROTC
    Veterans
    ROTC
    Veterans Crisis Line
    MFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT