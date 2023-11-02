Radio bit highlighting games and scores of college football's week 9. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 09:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77236
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109974326.mp3
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Bit - College Football Refresh Week 9, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT