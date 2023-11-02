Adm. Lisa Franchetti was sworn in as the 33rd Chief of Naval Operations in a ceremony following her Senate confirmation.
DURING A PRESS CONFRENCE PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY AIR FORCE BRIGADIER GENERAL PAT RYDER SPOKE ON THE ON GOING SITUATION IN ISREAL.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 09:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|IT
This work, AFN Naples NEWS: CNO APPOINTED & LAW OF WAR ISRAEL, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
