    AFN Naples Radio News: State Visit China & Aid to Ukraine

    ITALY

    10.30.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with PRC Director of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Washington October 26-27.
    &
    The Defense Department announced an additional security assistance package valued at up to $150 million to help Ukraine counter Russia's unprovoked invasion.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 09:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77227
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109974202.mp3
    Length: 00:02:02
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    News
    China
    Ukraine

