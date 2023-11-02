Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with PRC Director of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Washington October 26-27.
&
The Defense Department announced an additional security assistance package valued at up to $150 million to help Ukraine counter Russia's unprovoked invasion.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 09:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77227
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109974202.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News: State Visit China & Aid to Ukraine, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT