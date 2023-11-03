On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, the Yokota Commissary welcomed U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, officials from the Japanese Government, and Japanese Fishermen to host the ribbon cutting ceremony; In Guam, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy searched for and rescued three missing divers near Santa Rosa Banks; In The Republic of Korea, The 8th Fighter Wing began participation in the Vigilant Defense 24 combined flying training event earlier this week.
This work, Pacific Pulse: November 3, 2023, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS
