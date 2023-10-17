Pacific Pulse: October 17, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: In the Indo-Pacific Region, a U.S. Navy P8A Poseidon transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace earlier this month; In Japan, the 374th Inspector General Office conducted a final readiness session and brief for its wing inspection team members participating in the Beverly Morning Exercise at Yokota Air Base; In the Indo-Pacific Region, the USNS Mercy departed San Diego last week, marking the beginning of Pacific Partnership 2024-1.