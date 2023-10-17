Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: October 17, 2023

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.17.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    On this Pacific Pulse: In the Indo-Pacific Region, a U.S. Navy P8A Poseidon transited the Taiwan Strait in international airspace earlier this month; In Japan, the 374th Inspector General Office conducted a final readiness session and brief for its wing inspection team members participating in the Beverly Morning Exercise at Yokota Air Base; In the Indo-Pacific Region, the USNS Mercy departed San Diego last week, marking the beginning of Pacific Partnership 2024-1.

    This work, Pacific Pulse: October 17, 2023, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

