    Pacific Pulse: October 24,2023

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.24.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse- In the Indo-Pacific Region, fighter aircraft from the U.S., Japan, and the Republic of Korea conducted a trilateral escort flight of a U.S. B-52H bomber; In Guam, U.S. Coast Guard and the Republic Of Palau Embarked on a series of meetings to advance maritime partnership and promote regional stability earlier this month; In the Republic of Korea, U.S. Air Force Representatives from Yokota Air Base, Japan, met Republic Of Korea Air Force Counterparts at Gimhae Air Base, as part of Herk Guardians 23

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 21:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    This work, Pacific Pulse: October 24,2023, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    News
    Japan
    USAF
    USFJ
    indopacom

