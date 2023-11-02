Pacific Pulse: October 24,2023

On this Pacific Pulse- In the Indo-Pacific Region, fighter aircraft from the U.S., Japan, and the Republic of Korea conducted a trilateral escort flight of a U.S. B-52H bomber; In Guam, U.S. Coast Guard and the Republic Of Palau Embarked on a series of meetings to advance maritime partnership and promote regional stability earlier this month; In the Republic of Korea, U.S. Air Force Representatives from Yokota Air Base, Japan, met Republic Of Korea Air Force Counterparts at Gimhae Air Base, as part of Herk Guardians 23