Pacific Pulse: October 24,2023

On this Pacific Pulse- In the Indo-Pacific Region, fighter aircraft from the U.S., Japan, and the Republic of Korea conducted a trilateral escort flight of a U.S. B-52H bomber; In Guam, U.S. Coast Guard and the Republic Of Palau Embarked on a series of meetings to advance maritime partnership and promote regional stability earlier this month; In the Republic of Korea, U.S. Air Force Representatives from Yokota Air Base, Japan, met Republic Of Korea Air Force Counterparts at Gimhae Air Base, as part of Herk Guardians 23
|10.24.2023
|11.02.2023 21:05
|Newscasts
|77213
|2311/DOD_109973458.mp3
|00:01:00
|2018
|Blues
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|1
|0
|0
