Native Americans have made significant contributions to national Defense. November is dedicated as National American Indian Heritage Month.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 16:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77212
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109972943.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort riley Podcast - Episode 178 National American Indian Heritage Month, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT