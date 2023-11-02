Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Chatter - Episode 2

    Fox Chatter - Episode 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Ferrario, the 169th Fighter Wing commander, speaks about his priorities and important updates for Swamp Fox Airmen in the South Carolina Air National Guard during the second episode of the Fox Chatter podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 15:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77210
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109972683.mp3
    Length: 00:22:01
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 2, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    169 FW
    169th Fighter Wing
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT