    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 5

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2023

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    In this episode, the focus is on empowerment. The session is led by Lt. Col. Ryan Harrah, who is the deputy commander of the 130th Maintenance Group. He dives into the tools and challenges that come with empowering your subordinates as a commander. The episode is started and closed by Vice Wing Commander Col. Patrick Chard, who is the program author and facilitator.

    This work, The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 5, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WVANG
    130th AW
    The Leading Edge
    Ep. 5

