In this episode, the focus is on empowerment. The session is led by Lt. Col. Ryan Harrah, who is the deputy commander of the 130th Maintenance Group. He dives into the tools and challenges that come with empowering your subordinates as a commander. The episode is started and closed by Vice Wing Commander Col. Patrick Chard, who is the program author and facilitator.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 12:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|01:18:14
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
This work, The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 5, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
