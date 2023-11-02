The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 5

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77209" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, the focus is on empowerment. The session is led by Lt. Col. Ryan Harrah, who is the deputy commander of the 130th Maintenance Group. He dives into the tools and challenges that come with empowering your subordinates as a commander. The episode is started and closed by Vice Wing Commander Col. Patrick Chard, who is the program author and facilitator.