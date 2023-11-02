Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GTMO: GITMEOW Microchip Registration

    GTMO: GITMEOW Microchip Registration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    11.02.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Fiori 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    231102-N-CR158-1001 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba listeners that updating their pet microchip registration is important as well as giving the contact information for helpful resources from Operation GITMEOW. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 11:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77206
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109972193.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GTMO: GITMEOW Microchip Registration, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pets
    NAS Guantanamo Bay
    GITMEOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT