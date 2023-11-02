231031-N-DO281-1001 - A news story covering the Child and Youth Programs Trunk-or-Treat on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 11:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77203
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109972013.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News: Trunk-or-Treat, by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
