Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 7 - Multi Capable Airmen

    Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 7 - Multi Capable Airmen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Elisabeth Rogers 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of Blacksnake Bytes, we interview a panel of Airmen who train in small, cohesive teams to support aircraft operations from austere locations with minimal reliance on large, traditional military bases. As Multi Capable Airmen (MCA), each individual is a technical expert in a specific area of aircraft maintenance, and they share these skills within the team so that every member is qualified to support the aircraft's maintenance requirements. This training supports the U.S. Air Force's objective of Agile Combat Employment (ACE)--"launching, recovering, and maintaining aircraft from dispersed forward operating locations in concert with allies and partners". Join us for another exciting episode!

    https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Wild-Blue-Yonder/Article-Display/Article/2753756/command-and-control-for-agile-combat-employment/

    https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3528864/air-force-introduces-mca-training-framework/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 09:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77186
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109971002.mp3
    Length: 00:24:34
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 7 - Multi Capable Airmen, by 2nd Lt. Elisabeth Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    ACE
    MCA
    122d Fighter Wing
    Blacksnake Bytes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT