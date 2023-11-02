Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 7 - Multi Capable Airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77186" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Blacksnake Bytes, we interview a panel of Airmen who train in small, cohesive teams to support aircraft operations from austere locations with minimal reliance on large, traditional military bases. As Multi Capable Airmen (MCA), each individual is a technical expert in a specific area of aircraft maintenance, and they share these skills within the team so that every member is qualified to support the aircraft's maintenance requirements. This training supports the U.S. Air Force's objective of Agile Combat Employment (ACE)--"launching, recovering, and maintaining aircraft from dispersed forward operating locations in concert with allies and partners". Join us for another exciting episode!



https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Wild-Blue-Yonder/Article-Display/Article/2753756/command-and-control-for-agile-combat-employment/



https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3528864/air-force-introduces-mca-training-framework/