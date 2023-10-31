Military OneSource Podcast — Postsecondary Readiness: Equitable Access and Opportunities for Military-Connected Students

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77184" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn how school liaisons can help military-connected students, including those with special needs, prepare for successful transitions to life after high school. Parents can get helpful tips about how to use Child and Youth programs and resources to best prepare their children for education transitions and postsecondary opportunities — including further education, training and jobs.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Kristen Acquah, school liaison at Headquarters Marine Corps, and Meredith Ayala, family partnership specialist with Fairfax County Public Schools.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/school-liaison-program to learn about the education transition resources and support available to service members and families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcast Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.