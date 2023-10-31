Sergeant's Time Podcast - Ep01 - SMA Dan Dailey

The NCO Journal staff had a conversation with retired 15th Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey where they talked about leadership, his career, what inspires him, and much more. Sgt. Maj. Dailey began his Army career in 1989 as an infantryman. He served as the 15th SMA from 2015 to 2019 and now serves as Association of the U.S. Army's (AUSA) vice president of NCO and Soldier Programs.