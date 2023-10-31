Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant's Time Podcast - Ep01 - SMA Dan Dailey

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    The NCO Journal staff had a conversation with retired 15th Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey where they talked about leadership, his career, what inspires him, and much more. Sgt. Maj. Dailey began his Army career in 1989 as an infantryman. He served as the 15th SMA from 2015 to 2019 and now serves as Association of the U.S. Army's (AUSA) vice president of NCO and Soldier Programs.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 15:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:52:57
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Leadership
    NCO
    15thSMA
    Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey
    SMA Dan Dailey

