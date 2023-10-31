Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 1

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed 

    188th Wing

    Welcome to a new episode of the 188th Wing Podcast! In this edition, we're thrilled to have Col. Dillon Patterson, our esteemed Wing Commander, take us on an engaging journey through the latest developments within the wing. Join us as he provides invaluable insights into the ongoing activities and unveils the significant impact of the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) training site on our dedicated 188th members. Col. Patterson is joined by A1C Carrisa Crawford and MSgt Chauncey Reed for a captivating discussion that covers an array of topics, from the core missions of the 188th Wing to the exciting infrastructure plans that lie ahead. Don't miss this episode, where we delve deep into the heart of the 188th Wing and gain a comprehensive understanding of our dynamic community and its vision for the future.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 14:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77178
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109970100.mp3
    Length: 01:18:10
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 
    This work, 188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 1, by MSgt Chauncey Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Air Defense
    ACE
    Arkansas National Guard
    Razorback Range
    Ebbing

