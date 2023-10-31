188th Wing Podcast - Ep. 1

Welcome to a new episode of the 188th Wing Podcast! In this edition, we're thrilled to have Col. Dillon Patterson, our esteemed Wing Commander, take us on an engaging journey through the latest developments within the wing. Join us as he provides invaluable insights into the ongoing activities and unveils the significant impact of the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) training site on our dedicated 188th members. Col. Patterson is joined by A1C Carrisa Crawford and MSgt Chauncey Reed for a captivating discussion that covers an array of topics, from the core missions of the 188th Wing to the exciting infrastructure plans that lie ahead. Don't miss this episode, where we delve deep into the heart of the 188th Wing and gain a comprehensive understanding of our dynamic community and its vision for the future.