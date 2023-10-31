NSL Unscripted | Episode 12 – Deep Fakes with Major John Tramazzo

In this episode, Major John Tramazzo, Fellow and Professor of Law at the Stockton Center for International Law, is interviewed about his scholarship and research into Deep Fake technology. John shares his research, best reads for military practitioners, and some legal considerations for the military applications of this emerging technology.
MAJ Tramazzo discusses points from this interview linked here: https://mwi.westpoint.edu/deepfakes-and-deception-a-framework-for-the-ethical-and-legal-use-of-machine-manipulated-media/
