Radio Spot - Christmas Play

KMC Onstage is slated to host a production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" Nov. 17 - 19 at the Kaiserslautern Community Activity Center on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2023 10:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77174
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_109969677.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
