    CORPS TALK: Glancing Back to Move Forward (S4, E1)

    CORPS TALK: Glancing Back to Move Forward (S4, E1)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Audio by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this episode of Corps Talk, Heather Lockwood and Drew Gebler, both project managers, take a retrospective look at their experiences from the past year. They discuss their team's achievements and the valuable insights gained in the areas of communication, commitment, and collaboration.

    Tune in to discover their sources of motivation and learn about their plans for applying these lessons in their future endeavors, as they continue their mission to provide engineering solutions to some of the Nation's most toughest challenges.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.01.2023 09:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77171
    Filename: 2311/DOD_109969519.mp3
    Length: 00:36:08
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORPS TALK: Glancing Back to Move Forward (S4, E1), by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Coastal Storm Risk Management
    Heather Lockwood
    LRBERP
    Drew Gebler
    James E Walker IV

