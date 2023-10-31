CORPS TALK: Glancing Back to Move Forward (S4, E1)

In this episode of Corps Talk, Heather Lockwood and Drew Gebler, both project managers, take a retrospective look at their experiences from the past year. They discuss their team's achievements and the valuable insights gained in the areas of communication, commitment, and collaboration.



Tune in to discover their sources of motivation and learn about their plans for applying these lessons in their future endeavors, as they continue their mission to provide engineering solutions to some of the Nation's most toughest challenges.