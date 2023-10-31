Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 24: United States v. Hasan (C.A.A.F 2023) (Part 1)

In this first of a three parts, we examine the the CAAF's decision in United States v. Hasan. This episode addresses the history of this case, and explains the CAAF's opinion addressing MAJ Hasan's decision to represent himself and the Military Judge's decision to close a portion of the trial to the public. Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School on Facebook (tjaglcs), LinkedIn (tjaglcs), or visit our website for more resources at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/leapp You can also connect directly with the Criminal Law Department on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)
