Father Michael Klos provides special words for Korean War KIA Pfc. Charles Dickman in Cashton, Wis., Service, Part II

Father Michael Klos of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church shares special words of reflection during the funeral mass for Pfc. Charles Dickman, Korean War Soldier who was killed in action in Korea and returned to his hometown of Cashton, Wis., on Oct. 21, 2023. The mass was held at the church and Dickman was then laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery near Cashton soon after the mass. Dickman was presumed killed in action on July 12, 1950, and his remains were recently identified and returned to Wisconsin. He was buried with full military honors. Dickman was a heavy weapons infantryman with Company M, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
10.21.2023
10.31.2023
Newscasts
|Artist
|Father Michael Klos
CASHTON, WI, US
|CASHTON, WI, US
