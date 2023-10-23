Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Father Michael Klos provides special words for Korean War KIA Pfc. Charles Dickman in Cashton, Wis., Service, Part II

    CASHTON, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Father Michael Klos of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church shares special words of reflection during the funeral mass for Pfc. Charles Dickman, Korean War Soldier who was killed in action in Korea and returned to his hometown of Cashton, Wis., on Oct. 21, 2023. The mass was held at the church and Dickman was then laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery near Cashton soon after the mass. Dickman was presumed killed in action on July 12, 1950, and his remains were recently identified and returned to Wisconsin. He was buried with full military honors. Dickman was a heavy weapons infantryman with Company M, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 13:31
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Father Michael Klos provides special words for Korean War KIA Pfc. Charles Dickman in Cashton, Wis., Service, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Korean War
    Cashton
    Pfc. Charles Dickman
    Sacred Heart Catholic Church
    Father Michael Klos

