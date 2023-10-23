Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Human Resources Director Karen Kohn reflects on her career after her retirement ceremony at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Audio by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Karen Kohn, the Human Resources Officer and Director of the U.S. Army Reserve Command Human Resources Service Center (formerly the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, or CPAC) at Fort McCoy, Wis., gives her remarks after her retirement ceremony on Oct. 25, 2023. Kohn's 38-year Army career included 16 years overseas, and strong Army values. Among the ceremony attendees were family, friends, and coworkers who filled the McCoy's Community Center banquet room. Kohn will officially retire later this year on Dec. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 11:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77162
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109967506.mp3
    Length: 00:02:33
    Year 2023
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Human Resources Director Karen Kohn reflects on her career after her retirement ceremony at Fort McCoy, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Retirement Ceremony
    CPAC
    Army Reserve
    Retirement
    Fort McCoy

