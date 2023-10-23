Human Resources Director Karen Kohn reflects on her career after her retirement ceremony at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77162" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Karen Kohn, the Human Resources Officer and Director of the U.S. Army Reserve Command Human Resources Service Center (formerly the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, or CPAC) at Fort McCoy, Wis., gives her remarks after her retirement ceremony on Oct. 25, 2023. Kohn's 38-year Army career included 16 years overseas, and strong Army values. Among the ceremony attendees were family, friends, and coworkers who filled the McCoy's Community Center banquet room. Kohn will officially retire later this year on Dec. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)