Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Security and Software Updates News Updates

    Cyber Security and Software Updates News Updates

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.27.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 86th Communications Squadron Underscores the importance of Being Vigilant when downloading, in order to avoid a cyber problem. It's crucial on all computer operators to keep their system in compliance. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt Tamilyah Jo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 08:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77160
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109967007.mp3
    Length: 00:01:49
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Security and Software Updates News Updates, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    October
    cyber awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT