The US Army Garrison Rhineland Pfalz energy Manager, Zach Eberbach and Ramstein Air Base energy manger, Arlene Soto Maldonado spoke about how the communities natural gas use can lead to conserving energy. The DODea Division 1 football season ended with a Stuttgart's win over Vilseck. Assistant head coach Chris Jackson presses his emotion on the win. (U.S. Army News Update by SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2023 07:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77159
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109966892.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC News Update - DODea Division 1 Football Champions and Natural Gas Use, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT