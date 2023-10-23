Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC News Update - DODea Division 1 Football Champions and Natural Gas Use

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.30.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The US Army Garrison Rhineland Pfalz energy Manager, Zach Eberbach and Ramstein Air Base energy manger, Arlene Soto Maldonado spoke about how the communities natural gas use can lead to conserving energy. The DODea Division 1 football season ended with a Stuttgart's win over Vilseck. Assistant head coach Chris Jackson presses his emotion on the win. (U.S. Army News Update by SGT Kevin Henderson)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.31.2023 07:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, KMC News Update - DODea Division 1 Football Champions and Natural Gas Use, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Football
    Energy
    Vilseck
    DODea
    Ramstein
    Stuttgart

