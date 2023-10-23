KMC News Update - DODea Division 1 Football Champions and Natural Gas Use

The US Army Garrison Rhineland Pfalz energy Manager, Zach Eberbach and Ramstein Air Base energy manger, Arlene Soto Maldonado spoke about how the communities natural gas use can lead to conserving energy. The DODea Division 1 football season ended with a Stuttgart's win over Vilseck. Assistant head coach Chris Jackson presses his emotion on the win. (U.S. Army News Update by SGT Kevin Henderson)