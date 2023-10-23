Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Balance: TRICARE Health Benefits with Tammy Cartegena

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down with Ms. Tammy Cartegena, a TRICARE subject matter expert who serves as health benefits consultant with US Family Health Plan, to discuss how military health benefits at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham Pennsylvania, Nov. 30, 2022. Cartegena, who retired from the Air National Guard as at the rank of senior master sergeant, briefs military families active, reserve, or retired, about TRICARE benefits here on base. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 19:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:29:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Balance: TRICARE Health Benefits with Tammy Cartegena, by SSgt Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    resilience
    TRICARE
    111th Attack Wing
    Open Enrollment
    The Balance
    US Family Health Plan

