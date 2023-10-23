The Balance: TRICARE Health Benefits with Tammy Cartegena

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77158" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air National Guard Maj. Tony Repic, 111th Attack Wing Chaplain, sits down with Ms. Tammy Cartegena, a TRICARE subject matter expert who serves as health benefits consultant with US Family Health Plan, to discuss how military health benefits at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham Pennsylvania, Nov. 30, 2022. Cartegena, who retired from the Air National Guard as at the rank of senior master sergeant, briefs military families active, reserve, or retired, about TRICARE benefits here on base. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Staff Sgt. Wilfredo Acosta)