    Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 2 - "Peaches and Punches at Poole's pt.1"

    10.30.2023

    Audio by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    The history of Poole's island and APG, is the history of America. Poole's Island is representative of American revolution, art, agriculture and its early dependance on enslaved labor, maritime navigation and tragedy, sporting and leisure, and military use, all on an island just over 200 acres in size. Poole's Island is located off the southern coast of the Edgewood Area of APG.

