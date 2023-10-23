Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Bonus October Episode: What’s it like to be a NAVWAR cyber pro?

While we are wrapping up the most wonderful time of the year, October’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we couldn’t resist a bonus episode of Empowering Excellence, featuring more from our cyber gurus, Ryan Lasiter and Christina Crawford.



With so many employment options in technology fields, why do so many smart cyber practitioners choose NAVWAR as a place of employment?



In this episode, Ryan and Christina chat with Art and Frankie about the type of work we do to build systems, empower the warfighter, and apply technology early on in the right places.



With the recruitment of smart talent, we are driving a cultural shift and learning new ways to think about coding, algorithms, application development, and more.



If you know someone looking for a career in cyber, this is definitely THE episode to share with them!