Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Bonus October Episode: What’s it like to be a NAVWAR cyber pro?

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Bonus October Episode: What’s it like to be a NAVWAR cyber pro?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Audio by Kara McDermott 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    While we are wrapping up the most wonderful time of the year, October’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we couldn’t resist a bonus episode of Empowering Excellence, featuring more from our cyber gurus, Ryan Lasiter and Christina Crawford.

    With so many employment options in technology fields, why do so many smart cyber practitioners choose NAVWAR as a place of employment?

    In this episode, Ryan and Christina chat with Art and Frankie about the type of work we do to build systems, empower the warfighter, and apply technology early on in the right places.

    With the recruitment of smart talent, we are driving a cultural shift and learning new ways to think about coding, algorithms, application development, and more.

    If you know someone looking for a career in cyber, this is definitely THE episode to share with them!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 14:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77151
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109965895.mp3
    Length: 00:14:16
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: SAN DIEGO , CA, US 
    Web Views: 66
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie- Bonus October Episode: What’s it like to be a NAVWAR cyber pro?, by Kara McDermott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    recruiting
    employee engagement
    NAVWAR
    Empowering Excellence
    Navy podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT