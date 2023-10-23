Airman Magazine Editor's Note: The Green Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77148" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force excels at identifying adversaries and implementing strategies to successfully operate in any environment, but how do we adapt to the environment itself? More importantly, how is our infrastructure impacting the climate and what is being done to reduce our carbon footprint? The Air Force is the largest consumer of fossil fuels in the Department of Defense, but how can we reduce fuel consumption without compromising lethality and efficacy?



The solution is innovation. Aligning Airmen with new technology and encouraging innovation creates opportunities for them to transport science fiction into reality.



In this month’s issue, we’ll take a look at how the Air Force is meeting these challenges around the globe. We’ll fly high into an episode of BLUE and get a look at some hi and low tech solutions being implemented across the force. We’ll also dig into the historic modernization throughout the Indo-Pacific and the stomping grounds of the Unites States Air Force Academy, where the leaders of tomorrow are grown. All this and more in this month’s issue of Airman Magazine.