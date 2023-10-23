Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The High Ground - Episode 18 - 100th Missile Defense Brigade (GMD) 20th Anniversary

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Audio by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The High Ground Podcast - Episode 18 - U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's 100th Missile Defense Brigade (Groundbased Midcourse Defense) celebrates their 20th anniversary, October, 2023. In recognition of this historic event The High Ground interviewed four of its earliest members and leaders to better understand the significance and complexity of standing up this one-of-a-kind unit, charged with defending the nation against the threat of nuclear armed, intercontinental ballistic missiles. Released October 30, 2023. Produced by Ronald Bailey.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

