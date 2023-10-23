The High Ground - Episode 18 - 100th Missile Defense Brigade (GMD) 20th Anniversary

The High Ground Podcast - Episode 18 - U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's 100th Missile Defense Brigade (Groundbased Midcourse Defense) celebrates their 20th anniversary, October, 2023. In recognition of this historic event The High Ground interviewed four of its earliest members and leaders to better understand the significance and complexity of standing up this one-of-a-kind unit, charged with defending the nation against the threat of nuclear armed, intercontinental ballistic missiles. Released October 30, 2023. Produced by Ronald Bailey.
