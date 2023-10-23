The High Ground - Episode 18 - 100th Missile Defense Brigade (GMD) 20th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77146" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The High Ground Podcast - Episode 18 - U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's 100th Missile Defense Brigade (Groundbased Midcourse Defense) celebrates their 20th anniversary, October, 2023. In recognition of this historic event The High Ground interviewed four of its earliest members and leaders to better understand the significance and complexity of standing up this one-of-a-kind unit, charged with defending the nation against the threat of nuclear armed, intercontinental ballistic missiles. Released October 30, 2023. Produced by Ronald Bailey.