SSI Live Podcast – Ep 102 – Ellis on Elections in Argentina Ecuador Venezuela

Implications of Elections in Argentina, Ecuador, and Venezuela – It’s election season in South America, and the outcomes in three key countries have somewhat surprised observers. The implications for Argentina’s flailing economy, the narcotics-fueled violence in Ecuador, and the flow of oil from Venezuela are numerous, but what do they mean for the United States and the Pentagon? Dr. Evan Ellis joined SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni to discuss election results from Argentina, Ecuador, and Venezuela. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.
