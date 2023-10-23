Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 102 – Ellis on Elections in Argentina Ecuador Venezuela

    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 102 – Ellis on Elections in Argentina Ecuador Venezuela

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Implications of Elections in Argentina, Ecuador, and Venezuela – It’s election season in South America, and the outcomes in three key countries have somewhat surprised observers. The implications for Argentina’s flailing economy, the narcotics-fueled violence in Ecuador, and the flow of oil from Venezuela are numerous, but what do they mean for the United States and the Pentagon? Dr. Evan Ellis joined SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni to discuss election results from Argentina, Ecuador, and Venezuela. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.

    John R. Deni: http://ssi.armywarcollege.edu/Who-We-Are/Faculty-Staff/Article/3356752/dr-john-r-deni/

    R. Evan Ellis: http://ssi.armywarcollege.edu/Who-We-Are/Faculty-Staff/Article/3356767/dr-r-evan-ellis/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 10:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77145
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109965048.mp3
    Length: 00:24:01
    Artist SSI Live
    Track # 10
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSI Live Podcast – Ep 102 – Ellis on Elections in Argentina Ecuador Venezuela, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    oil
    narcotics
    Venezuela
    Argentina
    Ecuador

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT