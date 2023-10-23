On this week's Marne Report Podcast we talk Halloween Safety with our Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Prevention officers. Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2023 12:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77136
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109963528.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:55
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, THE MARNE REPORT, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
