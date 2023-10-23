Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 76: Excuse Our French: Materials Science Goes International

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Audio by Michele Miller 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    We dive back to a conversation with Dr. Craig Przybyla, a recent AFRL Inspire Speaker, to discuss the Engineering Scientist Exchange Program, why ceramics are a hot topic in aerospace and his work in our AFRL Materials and Manufacturing Directorate.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.27.2023 09:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:40:15
    Science
    Material Science
    Lab Life Podcast
    LabLife

