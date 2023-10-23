Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine - Ep 6 – Operation ANACONDA: Leadership, Mission Command, & Risk

This episode features Colonel (retired) Matt “El Cid” Neunswander as he discusses his role in Operation Anaconda in March of 2002. El Cid and I discuss his lessons learned on leadership, mission command, and risk - from his personal experience of setting up forward-operating-bases, or contingency locations – first at Jacobabad, Pakistan, and subsequently at Bagram AFB, Afghanistan.
As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.
