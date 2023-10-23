Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine - Ep 6 – Operation ANACONDA: Leadership, Mission Command, & Risk

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine - Ep 6 – Operation ANACONDA: Leadership, Mission Command, & Risk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This episode features Colonel (retired) Matt “El Cid” Neunswander as he discusses his role in Operation Anaconda in March of 2002. El Cid and I discuss his lessons learned on leadership, mission command, and risk - from his personal experience of setting up forward-operating-bases, or contingency locations – first at Jacobabad, Pakistan, and subsequently at Bagram AFB, Afghanistan.

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.

    Podcasts referenced

    Lessons From The Cockpit on Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lessons-from-the-cockpit/id1584257167

    Modern War Institute on Apple Podcasts https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/modern-war-institute/id1079958510

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.27.2023 08:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77130
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109961395.mp3
    Length: 00:41:57
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine - Ep 6 – Operation ANACONDA: Leadership, Mission Command, & Risk, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USAFDoctrine
    #MissionCommand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT