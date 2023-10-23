30 second spot for 2023 Turkey Trot on Caserma Ederle, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2023 08:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77129
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109961356.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Vicenza 2023 Turkey Trot, by SGT Laranda Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Department of the Army
LEAVE A COMMENT