Chevrons - Ep 029 - Enlisted Development and Resiliency

We speak to Chief Master Sergeant Kimberly Pollard. Chief Pollard is the Chief of Air Force Enlisted Developmental Education at Headquarters Air Force at the Pentagon. The Chief shared her thoughts on why Enlisted Development is important, why Resiliency is key to a successful career and your personal life and a bit about her journey in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2023 07:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77128
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109961330.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:48
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
