    Chevrons - Ep 029 - Enlisted Development and Resiliency

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    We speak to Chief Master Sergeant Kimberly Pollard. Chief Pollard is the Chief of Air Force Enlisted Developmental Education at Headquarters Air Force at the Pentagon. The Chief shared her thoughts on why Enlisted Development is important, why Resiliency is key to a successful career and your personal life and a bit about her journey in the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 10.27.2023 07:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77128
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109961330.mp3
    Length: 00:28:48
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 029 - Enlisted Development and Resiliency, by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Advice
    Mentorship
    Resiliency
    Patience
    Chevrons
    Enlisted Development

