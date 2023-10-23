American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Oct. 25, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Airman 1st Class Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2023 08:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77122
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109961292.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Breast Cancer Awareness Month, by A1C Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT