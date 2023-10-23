American Forces Network Incirlik highlights a new digital design concept winning the Air Force Materiel Command Spark Tank Integrated Capabilities challenge on Oct. 23, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2023 08:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77117
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109961273.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: New Digital Design Concept, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
