    AFN Naples Radio News: Biden Asks Congress to Approve Fiscal Supplemental Request & Task Force seizes 450kg of illegal drugs

    ITALY

    10.23.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    President Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve a supplemental budget request for fiscal year 2024 that will allow Ukraine to continue its fight against Russian invaders and deliver military capabilities to Israel as they confront Hamas terrorists.
    &
    UK warship HMS Lancaster (F229), operating in support of the French-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 seized more than 450kg, which is just under 1000 pounds, of illegal drugs including heroin and hashish in the Arabian Sea.

    Location: IT
