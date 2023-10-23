AFN Naples Radio News: Biden Asks Congress to Approve Fiscal Supplemental Request & Task Force seizes 450kg of illegal drugs

President Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve a supplemental budget request for fiscal year 2024 that will allow Ukraine to continue its fight against Russian invaders and deliver military capabilities to Israel as they confront Hamas terrorists.

UK warship HMS Lancaster (F229), operating in support of the French-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 seized more than 450kg, which is just under 1000 pounds, of illegal drugs including heroin and hashish in the Arabian Sea.