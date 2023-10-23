Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples News: Erdogan Submits for Sweden to NATO & European Sky Shield Initiative

    AFN Naples News: Erdogan Submits for Sweden to NATO & European Sky Shield Initiative

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    10.26.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has submitted a protocol for Sweden’s admission into NATO to Turkey’s parliament for ratification, bringing the Nordic country a step closer to membership in the military alliance.
    &
    Defence Ministers from 14 NATO Allies* and Finland came together in Brussels to sign a Letter of Intent for the development of a “European Sky Shield Initiative”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.27.2023 06:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77112
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109961268.mp3
    Length: 00:02:11
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples News: Erdogan Submits for Sweden to NATO & European Sky Shield Initiative, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Turkey
    Sweden

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT