Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has submitted a protocol for Sweden’s admission into NATO to Turkey’s parliament for ratification, bringing the Nordic country a step closer to membership in the military alliance.
Defence Ministers from 14 NATO Allies* and Finland came together in Brussels to sign a Letter of Intent for the development of a “European Sky Shield Initiative”.
|10.26.2023
|10.27.2023 06:16
|Newscasts
|77112
|2310/DOD_109961268.mp3
|00:02:11
|2023
|Blues
|IT
|3
|0
|0
This work, AFN Naples News: Erdogan Submits for Sweden to NATO & European Sky Shield Initiative, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
