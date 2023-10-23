AFN Naples News: Erdogan Submits for Sweden to NATO & European Sky Shield Initiative

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77112" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has submitted a protocol for Sweden’s admission into NATO to Turkey’s parliament for ratification, bringing the Nordic country a step closer to membership in the military alliance.

&

Defence Ministers from 14 NATO Allies* and Finland came together in Brussels to sign a Letter of Intent for the development of a “European Sky Shield Initiative”.