DIA Connections - Season 4 - Episode 2: The China Incident

In 2001, an American spy plane collided with a Chinese jet fighter, killing the Chinese pilot and forcing the American aircraft to land at Hainan Island, where Chinese authorities took the crew of 24 into custody for 11 days. On this episode of DIA Connections, you'll hear pilot Shane Osborn tell the riveting story of saving them from almost certain death and how the diplomatic efforts of the U.S. ambassador to China and a DIA attaché helped negotiate their freedom. *Nothing in this podcast should be construed as an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2023 06:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77111
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109961266.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:38
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
