On this week's Marne Report Podcast, Child and Youth Services director Amber Eissler, breaks down the CYS respite care process that is available to families of Service members who are currently downrange. To learn if you qualify or to learn about the benefits, take a listen to this week's episode by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 15:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76999
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109950351.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:40
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
