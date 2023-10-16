The Marne Report

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76999" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this week's Marne Report Podcast, Child and Youth Services director Amber Eissler, breaks down the CYS respite care process that is available to families of Service members who are currently downrange. To learn if you qualify or to learn about the benefits, take a listen to this week's episode by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.