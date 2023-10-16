Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News: China Harassment of Aircraft & Port Visit

    ITALY

    10.18.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    DOD officials believe the unsafe interceptions of U.S. and allied aircraft in international airspace is "a centralized and concerted campaign" by Chinese officials to "coerce a change in lawful U.S. operational activity,"
    &
    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) arrived in Plymouth, England for a scheduled port visit, to enhance U.S.-U.K relations and build NATO cohesion.

    AUDIO INFO

