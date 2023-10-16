AFN Naples Radio News: China Harassment of Aircraft & Port Visit

DOD officials believe the unsafe interceptions of U.S. and allied aircraft in international airspace is "a centralized and concerted campaign" by Chinese officials to "coerce a change in lawful U.S. operational activity,"

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) arrived in Plymouth, England for a scheduled port visit, to enhance U.S.-U.K relations and build NATO cohesion.