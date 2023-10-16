DOD officials believe the unsafe interceptions of U.S. and allied aircraft in international airspace is "a centralized and concerted campaign" by Chinese officials to "coerce a change in lawful U.S. operational activity,"
&
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) arrived in Plymouth, England for a scheduled port visit, to enhance U.S.-U.K relations and build NATO cohesion.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 07:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76992
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109949319.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News: China Harassment of Aircraft & Port Visit, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT