A radio spot for the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron and the proper steps to take before planning your move with TMO. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 06:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76991
|Filename:
|2310/DOD_109949277.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LRS Seamless Move Spot, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT