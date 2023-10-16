Radio News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/76989" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

NAPLES, Italy (Oct. 20, 2023) Radio news covering Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's thank you to the U.S. and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro's visit to Danville, Va. to attend the third annual Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) and Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM COE) Summit. Includes audio of Gallant from a joint press conference with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in Tel Aviv, Israel. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)