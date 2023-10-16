Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Village Liberty tour Navy MWR Okinawa radio spot

    American Village Liberty tour Navy MWR Okinawa radio spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2023

    Audio by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Radio product created on Adobe Audition for AFN Okinawa, at Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. Okinawa Navy MWR hosted a liberty tour to American Village for all single Marines and sailors stationed with Command Fleet Activities Okinawa units. (U.S. Marine Corps product by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 00:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76970
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109948987.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Village Liberty tour Navy MWR Okinawa radio spot, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Radio
    AFN
    MWR
    Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT