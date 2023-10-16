Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 176 Energy Action Awareness Month

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 176 Energy Action Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Audio by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    In line with Energy Action Month, the Army is emphasizing readiness through resilience. One key aspect of this initiative is energy conservation. This week explore ways in which we can help reduce energy consumption.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 12:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76968
    Filename: 2310/DOD_109948122.mp3
    Length: 00:08:07
    Year 2023
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 176 Energy Action Awareness Month, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT