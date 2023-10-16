Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 176 Energy Action Awareness Month

In line with Energy Action Month, the Army is emphasizing readiness through resilience. One key aspect of this initiative is energy conservation. This week explore ways in which we can help reduce energy consumption.