ACS Angel Tree Program

USAG Italy ACS hosts the Angel Tree Program which provides holiday gifts that are given to qualified service members (E-6 and below).
|10.06.2023
|10.19.2023 05:44
|Newscasts
|76961
|2310/DOD_109947184.mp3
|00:00:30
|2023
|VICENZA, IT
USAG Vicenza (Caserma Ederle)
