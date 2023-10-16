Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 028 - First Shirt Roundtable

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode, we speak to a few First Sergeants and a wing Command Chief about everything there is to know about making a career as a ‘Shirt’. If you’ve ever thought about sewing on a diamond, this is the episode to listen to!

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.18.2023 15:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:13:05
    TAGS

    Mentor
    Leader
    First Sergeant
    Diamond
    Shirt
    First Shirt

